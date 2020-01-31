Left Menu
Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu, cop injured

Three terrorists were killed in a gunbattle that broke out after a group of militants, travelling in a truck, opened fire at a police team at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here on Friday, officials said. Police said the terrorist group is suspected to have infiltrated from along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district to carry out an attack.

The group of three-four terrorists was on their way to Srinagar when the police team intercepted it at the Bann toll plaza, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told PTI. Bann toll plaza in Nagrota is about 28 kilometers from the Jammu city.

One of the terrorists was killed in the ensuing gunfight while the rest managed to escape to the adjacent forest area, Singh said, adding that a policeman was injured and has been hospitalised. They are suspected to be a newly infiltrated group and were on their way to Srinagar, the DGP said. "It is suspected that they infiltrated from Hiranagar border (of Kathua district)," he added.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed and traffic halted and entire forest belt was cordoned off and terrorists were intercepted, resulting in a fierce gunbattle, the officials said. The terrorists also fired grenades, they said.

Two more terrorists were killed in the gunbattle, taking the toll to three, the DGP said, adding that one more is probably in trap. Four weapons and large quantity of ammunition and explosives have been recovered, the DGP said. He said the terrorists might be foreigners.

IGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh told reporters that the truck on its way to Kashmir was intercepted at the toll post at 5 am by a joint team of police and CRPF. There was firing from the truck resulting in injuries to one policeman, he said.

Police and CRPF jawans retaliated, killing a terrorist while the rest managed to escape towards the forest area, IGP said. The truck driver, Maqbool, who is an over ground worker, has been arrested and is being questioned, the IGP said.

The truck was carrying polyvinyl and a cavity was created inside it to hide the terrorists, officials said. The terrorists were armed with bullet-proof jackets, they said.

The officials suspect the terrorists might have planned to carry out attack at vital installations as well as security camps along the nearly 300-km highway. Senior police officials were at the spot to oversee the combing operations.

All schools and colleges have been closed in Udhampur districts as a precautionary measure.

