Hope there are good debates in Parl over economic issues: PM ahead of Budget Session

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:53 IST
Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said both the Houses should concentrate on debating economic issues and focus on how the global financial scenario can best benefit India. Addressing the media before the start of the session, Modi said that he wanted a vast and qualitative discussion on financial issues in both the houses.

"We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session should be focussed mainly on economic issues," he said. "Our government has emphasized the empowerment of Dalits, marginalised, oppressed, women, etc. We will continue to work for them in this decade also," he said.

He said that the discussions should focus on how India can benefit from the global economic conditions. "Our aim should be to improve our economic activity and to take maximum advantage of the global environment. I want there to be good debates on both the economy and the empowerment of people. I hope that the quality of discussions gets better day by day in both houses," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and will end on April 3.

