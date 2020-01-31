Society dangerously inching toward civil war-like situation: Yechury

In a hard-hitting attack on the government over the new citizenship law, opposition parties on Friday held it responsible for the widespread unrest in the country following the legislation's enactment and said the society was dangerously inching toward a civil war-like situation. The opposition parties are set to move amendments on President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both Houses of Parliament, seeking to remove his remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, sources said.

Speaking at a press briefing after Kovind's address, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government has lowered the prestige of president's office by including the CAA in his address. "The society is dangerously inching toward a civil war-like situation and the government is solely responsible for it," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Azad said the government claiming development in Jammu and Kashmir after making it a Union Territory is a cruel joke with people there, and he demanded that the Centre should apologise. He said it was shameful that the government claimed CAA to be an achievement and included it in president's address.

Kovind hailed the contentious CAA as "historic" in his address to the joint sitting of both Houses, prompting protests by some opposition members.

