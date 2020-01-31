Left Menu
Development News Edition

Society dangerously inching toward civil war-like situation: Yechury

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:28 IST
Society dangerously inching toward civil war-like situation: Yechury

In a hard-hitting attack on the government over the new citizenship law, opposition parties on Friday held it responsible for the widespread unrest in the country following the legislation's enactment and said the society was dangerously inching toward a civil war-like situation. The opposition parties are set to move amendments on President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both Houses of Parliament, seeking to remove his remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, sources said.

Speaking at a press briefing after Kovind's address, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government has lowered the prestige of president's office by including the CAA in his address. "The society is dangerously inching toward a civil war-like situation and the government is solely responsible for it," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

Azad said the government claiming development in Jammu and Kashmir after making it a Union Territory is a cruel joke with people there, and he demanded that the Centre should apologise. He said it was shameful that the government claimed CAA to be an achievement and included it in president's address.

Kovind hailed the contentious CAA as "historic" in his address to the joint sitting of both Houses, prompting protests by some opposition members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwean AI expert publishes 'Trees of Knowledge' to boost access to education

Zimbabwean AI expert William Sachiti, CEO of UK-based start-up Academy of Robotics AcademyofRobotics.co.uk has today published an open-source technology known as Trees of Knowledge to improve access to education through smartphones in Afric...

Russia's VTB halts business trips to China, other Asian countries over virus

Russian state lender VTB said on Friday it had temporarily suspended all business trips by its employees to China and several other Asian countries over fears of the coronavirus outbreak in China.Russia, which has no confirmed cases of the ...

No kissing or hugging, watchdog advises Russians amid virus fears

Russias consumer health watchdog advised people on Friday to refrain from greeting each other with handshakes, kisses or hugs and to wear medical masks in crowded public places to try to stop Chinas virus outbreak spreading to Russia. Russi...

CAA against NE people, their culture, language: Cong MP

The Citizenship Amendment Act CAA is against the people of the Northeast and the legislation will destroy the language and culture of the region, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said on Friday. The Lok Sabha MP from Assam said the party will con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020