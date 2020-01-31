Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez lauds people for displaying maturity after Ayodhya verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:34 IST
Prez lauds people for displaying maturity after Ayodhya verdict

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday complimented the people of the country for displaying "maturity" after the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue. Kovind also said the faith reposed by the people in the country's democratic institutions strengthened the foundation of Indian democracy.

"The maturity displayed by the countrymen after the Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi is also laudable," he said in his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. In its verdict on November 9, the apex court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

There were no reports of any major violence anywhere in the country after the apex court verdict. The Supreme Court had also said a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

As per the judgment, the central government has been directed to formulate a scheme with necessary provisions for setting up of the trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the trust, the powers of the trustees, transfer of land to the trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt has always treated us as second class citizens: Bank employees on strike in Hyderabad

Bank employees in Hyderabad on Friday joined the two-day nationwide strike, seeking early wage revision settlement and other demands. The strike coincides with the Budget Session of the Parliament, which commenced today. Union Finance Minis...

Australian Open and Infosys Take Tennis to New Heights

Infosys&#160;NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and the Official Digital Innovation Partner for the Australian Open is again providing fans with an exceptional range of digital initiatives getting ...

Zimbabwean AI expert publishes 'Trees of Knowledge' to boost access to education

Zimbabwean AI expert William Sachiti, CEO of UK-based start-up Academy of Robotics AcademyofRobotics.co.uk has today published an open-source technology known as Trees of Knowledge to improve access to education through smartphones in Afric...

Russia's VTB halts business trips to China, other Asian countries over virus

Russian state lender VTB said on Friday it had temporarily suspended all business trips by its employees to China and several other Asian countries over fears of the coronavirus outbreak in China.Russia, which has no confirmed cases of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020