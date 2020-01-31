Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign tourist arrivals on e-visas increase to 21.75 lakh in Jan-Oct 2019

The liberalisation of the visa regime has seen a significant increase in the number of foreign tourists arriving in India, says the Economic Survey 2019-20, tabled in Parliament by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:56 IST
Foreign tourist arrivals on e-visas increase to 21.75 lakh in Jan-Oct 2019
A view of the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

The liberalisation of the visa regime has seen a significant increase in the number of foreign tourists arriving in India, says the Economic Survey 2019-20, tabled in Parliament by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. According to the Survey, foreign tourist arrivals to India on e-visas, which are available for 169 countries, have increased from 4.45 lakh in 2015 to 23.69 lakh in 2018 and stood at 21.75 lakh in January-October 2019, recording nearly 21 per cent year-on-year growth in the tourism sector.

The services exports have outperformed goods exports in the recent years, due to which India's share in world's commercial services exports has risen steadily over the past decade to reach 3.5 per cent in 2018, twice the share in the world's merchandise exports at 1.7 per cent, observes the Survey. The Survey also says that various high-frequency indicators and sectoral data such as air passenger traffic, rail freight traffic, port and shipping freight traffic, bank credit, IT-BPM (Business Process Management) sector revenues, foreign tourist arrivals, and tourism foreign exchange earnings suggest moderation in services sector activity during 2019-20.

"India's space program has grown exponentially since its modest beginnings five decades ago, moving from simple mapping services to many more uses currently. Even though India's spending is less compared to others, ISRO has launched around 5-7 satellites per year in recent years with almost no failures," says the survey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt has always treated us as second class citizens: Bank employees on strike in Hyderabad

Bank employees in Hyderabad on Friday joined the two-day nationwide strike, seeking early wage revision settlement and other demands. The strike coincides with the Budget Session of the Parliament, which commenced today. Union Finance Minis...

Australian Open and Infosys Take Tennis to New Heights

Infosys&#160;NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and the Official Digital Innovation Partner for the Australian Open is again providing fans with an exceptional range of digital initiatives getting ...

Zimbabwean AI expert publishes 'Trees of Knowledge' to boost access to education

Zimbabwean AI expert William Sachiti, CEO of UK-based start-up Academy of Robotics AcademyofRobotics.co.uk has today published an open-source technology known as Trees of Knowledge to improve access to education through smartphones in Afric...

Russia's VTB halts business trips to China, other Asian countries over virus

Russian state lender VTB said on Friday it had temporarily suspended all business trips by its employees to China and several other Asian countries over fears of the coronavirus outbreak in China.Russia, which has no confirmed cases of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020