Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: Cong condemns FIR against church wing over anti-CAA rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:22 IST
Goa: Cong condemns FIR against church wing over anti-CAA rally

The Congress on Friday condemned the FIR filed against a Goa Church wing and an NGO over the presence of children at anti-CAA protest, terming it an "assault on a religious institution". The Goa police's women and child protection unit on Thursday filed an FIR against Council for Social Justice and Peace (Goa Church's wing) and National Human Rights Organisation (Goa Chapter) for using children to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at a rally in Margao on January 24.

"The politically dictated FIR by the Goa Police is not only an attack on freedom of expression and speech, but also a direct assault on a religious institution," Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said. Talking to reporters here, Chodankar accused the BJP- led state government of creating "fear psychosis" among the anti-CAA protesters, who have been fighting to save the Constitution.

The FIR was completely "politically dictated" by BJP leaders to suppress the voice of masses, he said. "When the BJP realised that people are against its ulterior motive of passing CAA, they are resorting to such actions," the Congress leader alleged.

The police has kept several complaints against corruption in the state in cold storage, while it was quick to file an FIR in frivolous and mischievous complaint by an NGO against a Goa Church body, he alleged. Speaking about the issue, BJP's Goa general secretary and former MP Narendra Sawaikar said, "There is no point in dragging children on the street for this issue. The person who has filed the complaint must have found something unconvincing in the rally," he said.

Citizens have the right to agitate but it should be for a genuine cause and students from school should not be brought on the streets, he said. "It has happened even in Delhi. Where is this heading? Why are we trying to pollute minds of children?" he questioned..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Exxon profit slips in the fourth quarter on weak margins

Irving US, Jan 31 AP Exxon Mobils profit slid more than 5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019, as the oil giant dealt with weak margins in its chemical and retail fuel operations. The countrys largest oil producer posted USD 5.69 billion...

HC sets aside order restraining e-commerce majors from selling Amway, Oriflame goods

The Delhi High Court on Friday set aside a single judges order restraining e-commerce majors like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal from selling health and beauty products of direct sellers -- Amway, Modicare and Oriflame -- without their conse...

Russia says it will begin bringing citizens out of China from Feb. 1

Russia said on Friday it would begin moving its citizens out of China via its Far Eastern region on Feb. 1, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, regional authorities said.Earlier on Friday Russia reported its first two cases of the viru...

Bank of India reports Q3 net profit of Rs 106 cr

Bank of India on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 106 crore for the third quarter ended December as against a net loss of Rs 4,738 crore, helped by better recoveries and stable asset quality. The lender recovered Rs 1,700 crore from Essar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020