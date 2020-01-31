House of government employee burgled in Saket

The house of a 53-year-old government employee was burgled by unidentified people and gold ornaments worth around Rs 8 lakh were stolen in Saket, police said on Friday. According to Sanjay Saxena, who is the joint director of Public Relation of the Madhya Pradesh government, his wife had gone to their neighbour's house on Wednesday afternoon when the incident took place.

When she returned home, the main gate of the house was broken. She got suspicious and rung the bell, following which the accused locked the gate from inside and fled from the back side, Saxena said in his complaint. She called neighbours and informed the police.

Police reached the spot and broke open the main gate and found that the whole house was ransacked and three almirahs were broken, the FIR said. The entire stuff of the almirah was lying on the bed and floor. The accused fled with cash and jewellery worth Rs 8-10 lakh, its said.

A forensic team took finger prints from the house, it stated. "In a CCTV camera footage, the accused were seen carrying a backpack which is missing from the house. The faces of the accused can also be seen clearly in those photographs," Saxena said.

A case under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) has been registered at the Saket police station and further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

