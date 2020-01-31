Left Menu
ITBP facility kept ready in Delhi to quarantine Indian families arriving from Wuhan

As part of the government's proactive measures to rescue Indian citizens from China's Wuhan and keep them at an isolated place for a fixed period as a precautionary measure, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has created a residential facility in the national capital.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has created a facility near ITBP Chhawla Camp, New Delhi for quarantine of approximately 600 Indian families arriving from Wuhan, China.. Image Credit: ANI

As part of the government's proactive measures to rescue Indian citizens from China's Wuhan and keep them at an isolated place for a fixed period as a precautionary measure, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has created a residential facility in the national capital. The facility which has been readied swiftly by the ITBP is situated in Chhawla Camp area of New Delhi.

The accommodation can house approximately 600 Indian families arriving from Wuhan, China. The families being rescued from China will be taken to this facility from the Airport and they will be hosted by ITBP.

They will be quarantined and will be monitored by a qualified team of doctors, to watch for any signs of infection. The fully-functional residential facility boasts of a squeaky clean dining hall, a large number of rooms and different floors each with Wi-Fi facility.

Earlier in the day, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani had said that the national carrier's special flight departing from Delhi on Friday will evacuate around 400 Indians trapped in the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan. The flight will include all necessary resources like masks, medical equipment, packed food, prescribed medicines, along with a team of five doctors from the Health Ministry, and paramedical personnel from Air India.

Twenty crew members, including 15 cabin crew and five cockpit crew will be on board. Lohani said that the team of doctors and crew will be led by Air India's Director of Operations Captain Amitabh Singh. China has imposed a lockdown in Wuhan following the outbreak of the virus.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of as many as 213 people in China alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world. Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the US, and several Asian countries besides China. (ANI)

