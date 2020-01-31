Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

NATION

DEL52 UP-LD HOSTAGES Farrukhabad hostage crisis ends after 8 hours, captor & his wife dead

Farrukhabad (UP): The hostage crisis in Farrukhabad ended shortly after midnight on Friday after the 23 children who were held captive for about eight hours were rescued by the police and the captor was shot dead, while his wife was lynched by angry locals.

DEL101 UP-HOSTAGES-ACCUSED Hostage drama was planned, murder accused wanted cases dropped: Villagers

Farrukhabad (UP): Local residents claim there was a method to the madness of Subhash Batham, the man who held 23 children hostage for hours before the episode ended with police shooting him down and a mob lynching his wife.

DEL100 JK-4THLD MILITANTS Three JeM terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu, chopper-drones inducted into ops

Bann Toll Plaza (Jammu): Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed on Friday in a fierce gunbattle with police at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here, officials said.

DEL86 PREZ-ADDRESS-CITIZENSHIP Citizenship Amendment Act fulfils wishes of Mahatma Gandhi: Prez

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday lauded the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying Parliament fulfilled the wishes of Mahatma Gandhi, who had suggested after the partition that the Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan, who do not wish to live there, can come to India.

PAR24 LD SURVEY Economic Survey says economic growth to rebound to 6-6.5% in next fiscal

New Delhi: The Economic Survey on Friday projected India's economic growth at 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent in the next financial year starting April 1, saying growth has bottomed out.

DEL114 CORONAVIRUS-ITBP-LD FACILITY Coronavirus: ITBP sets up 600-bedded quarantine facility in south Delhi

New Delhi: Border-guarding force ITBP has prepared a 600-bedded facility in Delhi to quarantine and provide basic medical care to those suspected to have been affected by the new coronavirus, a senior official said on Friday.

DEL59 AVI-3RDLD CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus outbreak: With 5 doctors on board, Air India's B747 plane departs from Delhi to Wuhan

New Delhi: Air India's 423-seater jumbo B747 plane took off from the Delhi airport for Wuhan at around 1.20 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals as China deals with the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

DEL47 PAR-LD PM Hope there are good debates in Parl over economic issues: PM ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said both the Houses should concentrate on debating economic issues and focus on how the global financial scenario can best benefit India.

DEL35 JAMIA FIRING-RAHUL 'Who paid Jamia shooter?' asks Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who "paid" the Jamia shooter, a day after a man opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area.

DEL113 DL-POLL-BJP-LD MANIFESTO Delhi polls: BJP promises wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water to every households

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday released 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and supply of clean drinking water to every household.

DEL72 CONG-2NDLD PROTEST Leaders of 14 oppn parties wear black arm bands during Prez address to protest against CAA, NRC

New Delhi: Leaders of 14 opposition parties, including the Congress on Friday wore black arm bands during the President's address to both houses of Parliament to protest against the amended citizenship act, NPR and NRC.

LEGAL

LGD24 SC-2ND LD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses Pawan's plea seeking review of order rejecting juvenility claim

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the plea filed by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Pawan Gupta, seeking review of its order rejecting his juvenility claim.

LGD21 SC-CAA-2ND LD UP Anti-CAA protests: SC notice to UP govt on plea for quashing notices for recovering damages

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear a plea seeking quashing of notices sent to alleged protestors by district administration for recovering losses caused by damage to public properties during the anti-CAA agitations in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state to respond to it.

LGD17 DL-COURT-2NDLD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: Delhi court reserves order on plea for stay of execution New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on an application of three death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case seeking a stay on their execution on February 1.

FOREIGN

FGN17 CHINA-2NDLD VIRUS

Coronavirus outbreak declared global health emergency as death toll spikes to 213 Beijing: The death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic spiked to 213 and total infections reached 9,692, the government said on Friday as the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak that has spread to more than a dozen countries, including India, as a global health emergency. By K J M Varma

FGN20 UK-CORONAVIRUS UK confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

London: The UK government on Friday confirmed the first two cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country and said the patients were members of the same family who were receiving specialist care. By Aditi Khanna PTI RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.