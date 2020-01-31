Long-awaited flyover opened in Mangaluru

A much-awaited flyover in an important junction in the city was finally opened to traffic on Friday after several missed deadlines due to financial and technical problems. The Pumpwell flyover at the intersection of NH-66 and NH-75 is expected to ease traffic on the highway and within the city as the commuters from Kerala to Kollur and Goa can now use the new road.

The city traffic will also be eased with the opening of the flyover. It has been 10 years after the project was launched.

Dakshina Kannada (DK) MP and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, along with the DK district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary inaugurated the flyover at a simple function here. Kateel said since 2009 when he was first elected to the Lok Sabha, several development works had been taken up on the highway between Talapady on the Kerala-Karnataka border and Kundapur.

The Pumpwell flyover could finally be completed before the last deadline set for January 31, he said. Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Puttur MLA Sanjeev Matandoor, Mangaluru North MLA Bharath Y Shetty and others were present..

