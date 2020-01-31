Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farrukhabad hostage crisis ends: captor shot dead by cops, his wife lynched by villagers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Farukhabad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:25 IST
Farrukhabad hostage crisis ends: captor shot dead by cops, his wife lynched by villagers

The hostage crisis here ended early Friday after 23 children held captive for eight hours were rescued by police and the captor shot dead, while his wife was lynched by angry villagers Eight policemen and a local resident were hurt when Subhash Batham, 40, opened fire at them during the siege in Kasaria village, police said.

"The accused had invited the children for his daughter’s birthday party and held them hostage,” Director General of Police O P Singh said. “It started about 5.45 pm on January 30 and continued for about eight hours," the Uttar Pradesh DGP said. The crisis continued past midnight.

Police said Batham, who was a murder accused and appeared mentally unstable, initially released a six-month-old girl by handing her over to a neighbour from a balcony. They said Batham, who was out on bail, had demanded the withdrawal of a murder case against him.

"The accused was killed and there were about 23 children who were rescued safely," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters at a hurriedly called press conference at 1.20 am on Friday. Batham’s wife died in hospital late on Thursday night. She had tried to escape from the spot, but was caught by angry parents who thrashed her and pelted stones at her, Kanpur Inspector General Mohit Agarwal said.

She suffered a head injury in the attack, but the exact cause of death would be known after post-mortem, he said. The children were confined to the basement of the house.

Agarwal said Batham wanted to talk to the local MLA, but refused to speak to him when he arrived, Agarwal said. Police recovered a country-made gun, a rifle, about two dozen cartridges and two dozen country-made bombs. The IG said this indicated that he could have kept the children hostage for days, and perhaps planned to blow up the house.

When Batham demanded the withdrawal of the murder case against him, police assured him that they would consider it. They also talked about offering a government house to him. While this conversation was going on, a police team entered the house by breaking open the back door. Batham fired two bullets to scare them away.

“We thought he had fired at the children and stopped midway,” Agarwal said. His wife then tried to escape from the front door but the children’s parents who had collected there attacked her.

Agarwal said she was seriously injured before police could rescue her. Sensing that he was surrounded from all sides, Batham opened fire, injuring four policemen. He was killed when police retaliated, the IG said.

Four other policemen were injured when Batham had fired earlier from the terrace and a villager shot in the leg when he was sent to negotiate with the hostage taker. In a tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Uttar Pradesh Police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"It is laudable to get all the children held hostage in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh safely rescued through the efficient strategy and planning by the police,” he said. Earlier, Adityanath had called a meeting of the state’s crisis management committee and monitored the situation from capital Lucknow, about 200 km away, an official said.

The CM announced an award of Rs 10 lakh for the police team that carried out the rescue operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook working to provide helpful coronavirus information

Facebook says its working to help limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the coronavirus and will focus on providing helpful information to people. Kang-Xing Jin, Facebooks head of health, said in a post that the socia...

Brazil names Guedes to run privatization drive after shakeup

Brazil put Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in charge of its drive to find investors to buy state assets, a presidential decree said on Friday, a day after the programs deputy head was fired due to a controversy over improper use of an Air For...

India witnessing inclusive, all-round development under PM Modi: Nadda on Prez address

The dream of inclusive and all-round development of the country is being fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday while hailing the presidential address on the first day of the B...

Reports on demands for grants of ministries must be submitted before Parl approves Budget: Naidu

Reports on demands for grants of various ministries by the Department Related Standing Committees DRSCs should be submitted well before the Budget is approved by Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suggested on Friday. Elabora...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020