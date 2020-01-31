President's address at joint session parliament was very balanced and sorted, says Narendra Singh Tomar

President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the joint session of parliament was very balanced and sorted, keeping in mind the needs of the country's citizens, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. "President said that the work done by the central government has further solidified the roots of new India. He also requested the citizens to keep in mind not only the rights of the citizens but also the responsibilities that come with it," Tomar told after the joint session of Parliament.

His statement comes after President 's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Friday. "To my mind, his address was essential, in order to propel people of the country to become responsible citizens. The nation will get inspiration for this speech and will stay vigilant towards their responsibilities," said the BJP leader.

Speaking on the interruption during President's speech by the Opposition members," Our country is a democratic county. We have given room for criticism and protest. On the issue of accusations by the Congress that BJP leaders are inspiring violence in the country, he said, "Congress has left nothing to talk about and at this point they are directionless."

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. (ANI)

