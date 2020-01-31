Left Menu
Development News Edition

President's address at joint session parliament was very balanced and sorted, says Narendra Singh Tomar

President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the joint session of parliament was very balanced and sorted, keeping in mind the needs of the country's citizens, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 19:03 IST
President's address at joint session parliament was very balanced and sorted, says Narendra Singh Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar talking to ANI after the joint session of Parliament at the beginning of Budget Session.. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the joint session of parliament was very balanced and sorted, keeping in mind the needs of the country's citizens, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. "President said that the work done by the central government has further solidified the roots of new India. He also requested the citizens to keep in mind not only the rights of the citizens but also the responsibilities that come with it," Tomar told after the joint session of Parliament.

His statement comes after President 's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Friday. "To my mind, his address was essential, in order to propel people of the country to become responsible citizens. The nation will get inspiration for this speech and will stay vigilant towards their responsibilities," said the BJP leader.

Speaking on the interruption during President's speech by the Opposition members," Our country is a democratic county. We have given room for criticism and protest. On the issue of accusations by the Congress that BJP leaders are inspiring violence in the country, he said, "Congress has left nothing to talk about and at this point they are directionless."

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

OECD warns of 'concerns' over US move on digital tax

An alternative proposal by Washington on how to tax digital giants worldwide has been met with concern by several nations, the OECD group of free-market economies said Friday. The push for a so-called safe harbour option would essentially r...

Commerce secretary: China virus could bring jobs back to US "

Washington, Jan 31 AP Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested Thursday that the viral outbreak in China might offer an unexpected benefit for the US economy It could encourage American manufacturers in China to return to the United States....

UPDATE 1-Chinese city of Wuhan says it should have acted sooner to contain virus

Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus that has quickly spread beyond Chinas borders in recent days, should have taken measures sooner to contain it, the citys Communist Party chief said on Friday.The impact of the virus on the rest of China...

Facebook working to provide helpful coronavirus information

Facebook says its working to help limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the coronavirus and will focus on providing helpful information to people. Kang-Xing Jin, Facebooks head of health, said in a post that the socia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020