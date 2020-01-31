President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said dismantling silos are "absolutely essential" for the successful implementation of schemes, an apparent endorsement of the railways' move to merge its cadres and restructure the Railway Board. Addressing the joint session of Parliament, Kovind said not just in railways, but also in other departments, there is a move to encourage more coordination.

"Coordination among departments and dismantling of silos are absolutely essential for successful implementation of schemes. In this direction, organization of a common Foundation Course for officers of more than 20 Civil Services in October last year is an important step.

"Recently, the management of Indian Railways has also been restructured. To make the functioning of various Tribunals in the country more effective, the Tribunal system too is being reformed," he said. Cabinet recently approved the merger of eight of its cadres into the Indian Railway Management System.

Hailing the railways' move to connect the northeast to the Capital, he said more than the physical distance of the northeast from Delhi, it was the "emotional disconnect" that disheartened the people of the region. He said the government has transformed the situation in the last five years. "Work is being done at an unprecedented pace in the northeast to enhance connectivity, strengthen infrastructure and make people's lives easier. As a

result of these efforts of the government, by 2022, the capitals of Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland will be connected to the rail network. "The work on Agartala-Akhaura rail link is also progressing at a fast pace. In the year 2022, the construction of the new airport being built at 'Holongi' in Arunachal Pradesh will also be completed," he said.

The president said almost all the railway lines in the Northeast have been converted to broad gauge and efforts are underway to provide rail connectivity to the capital cities of all the eight states of the region. "For this, the work on 15 new rail lines is under progress at a cost of approximately Rs 50,000 crore," he said.

The president said there were many projects where "delays in completion had become synonymous with injustice to the common people" of this country such as India's longest Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge over Brahmaputra river in Assam. "By completing these projects, my government has done justice to the resources of the nation and aspirations of the people," he said.

