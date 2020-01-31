Sub-zero temperatures prevail in several parts of Himachal

The weather remained dry and cold in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with major tourist hotspots like Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie continuing to shiver at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said. The coldest place in the state was Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong where the temperature settled at minus 13 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie and Bhuntar shivered at minus 4.6, minus 3.8, minus 0.8 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh said. The state capital Shimla recorded a low of 0.7 degrees Celsius, he added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 20 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.