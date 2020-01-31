MP: 3 of Rajasthan family held for posing as Nepal VP advisers

Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly posing as cultural advisers to the vice president of Nepal and availing state guest facilities in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said. Superintendent of Police Sachin Atulkar identified the three as Mahavir Prasad, his son Kuldeep Prasad and brother Pramod Kumar, residents of Jaipur in neighbouring Rajasthan.

"Acting on a tip-off, we arrested the three persons. They were living in Ujjain Circuit House posing as cultural advisers to the vice president of Nepal. They had submitted fake letters to the collector and police for this," Atulkar said.

He said the three enjoyed free stay, government vehicles and easy passage for prayer at Mahakaleshwar Temple, part of the hospitality provided as per protocol to such guests. The SP said visiting cards, recommendation letters were seized from them, adding that main accused Mahavir Prasad had some 20 cases of cheating registered against his name in Rajasthan..

