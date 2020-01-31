Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need to panic, says Kerala Health Minister amid coronavirus scare

Amid coronavirus scare, Kerala Health Minister K.K Shylaja on Friday said that there is no need to panic as precautions will be taken in the state in collaboration with the private sector to deal with the virus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thrissur (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:27 IST
No need to panic, says Kerala Health Minister amid coronavirus scare
Kerala Health Minister after chairing a meeting with department officials over coronavirus here on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid coronavirus scare, Kerala Health Minister K.K Shylaja on Friday said that there is no need to panic as precautions will be taken in the state in collaboration with the private sector to deal with the virus. "Those who come from infected areas should stay away from others for 28 days. Further precautions will be taken in collaboration with the private sector. As part of it, we met officials of Indian Medical Association (IMA). No need to panic," Kerala Health Minister told reporters.

Shylaja on Friday chaired a meeting with the health department officials in Thrissur after a person was tested positive with the novel coronavirus. Earlier in the day, the patient was shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College. The Health Minister said that the patient's condition is stable.

"The patient who had returned from Wuhan (China) and had tested positive for coronavirus is stable. She will be shifted to Thrissur Medical College from Thrissur General Hospital today," the minister had said earlier. "Another person has been admitted to Thrissur General Hospital with symptoms of coronavirus. 15 persons are under surveillance in the State. Of these, nine are in isolation wards and the rest are being monitored at home," she added.

The central government has also issued a travel advisory, asking people to refrain from travelling to China. In addition, the thermal screening facilities, as a precautionary measure, have been extended to 21 airports now, including Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi, and Goa.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 213 lives in China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

New York health commissioner says no confirmed coronavirus case in NYC

New York Health commissioner said on Friday there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.Eight precincts in Queens and New York were warned early on Friday to be careful if visiting Elmhurst Hospital over a possible coronavirus ...

'I am not a virus': France's Asian community pushes back over xenophobia

In a southeastern Paris district known as the go-to place for Asian cuisine, business is down at Pascal Corliers Vietnamese restaurant, a side-effect of Chinas coronavirus health scare that has sparked panic and a rise in xenophobic inciden...

UPDATE 6-Democratic witness bid doomed in Trump trial as Murkowski says no

Another key Republican announced opposition to calling witnesses in U.S. President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, appearing to doom a bid by Democrats to have testimony in the trial and paving the way for an expected acquittal of T...

Soccer-Dortmund snap up ex-Liverpool midfielder Can from Juventus

Borussia Dortmund have signed German international midfielder Emre Can from Italian champions Juventus, the Bundesliga club said on Friday. The 26-year-old former Liverpool player completed his medical check-up before signing for Dortmund, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020