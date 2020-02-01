UP: Two officials removed from posts over irregularities

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it has removed two officials from their posts following allegations of irregularities against them. "SDM, Farrukhabad, Basant Kumar Gupta was accused of trying to illegally take possession of government land worth Rs 7 crore during his posting in Varanasi. Following the investigation in the case, he has been removed from the post," UP Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Another official, Suhel Waheed Ansari, an assistant director at the Information and Public Relations Department, has been removed from his post for allegedly not maintaining transparency in a recruitment process, the government said. "Suhail Waheed Ansari was accused of rigging in relation to an appointment of his

brother for a post. He was part of the interview board for the post for which his brother had come for interview, but the board was not informed. "Following the investigation in the case, he was found guilty and disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him," the government in a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

