Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight evacuating 324 Indians from China's Wuhan land in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 07:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 07:42 IST
Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight evacuating 324 Indians from China's Wuhan land in Delhi
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed here on Saturday morning, officials said. The plane reached Delhi around 7.30 am, they said.

"With 324 passengers, special flight has taken off for India from Wuhan. It may reach Delhi at 7.30am," said an Air India spokesperson at 1.19 am on Saturday. There are five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and one paramedical staff on board, said the Air India spokesperson.

The flight had departed from Delhi airport at 1.17 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals from China, where more than 200 people - none of them Indian - have died due to novel coronavirus. On Friday evening, the Air India spokesperson had stated that another special flight may take off from Delhi airport on Saturday to evacuate Indians from Wuhan.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 259 with total confirmed cases surging to 11,791 amid stepped up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, officials said on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Rockets go small to hold off Mavericks

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 67 points and the undersized Houston Rockets squared their season series against the visiting Dallas Mavericks with a 128-121 win Friday at Toyota Center. Harden posted 35 points, a season-hig...

James Anderson asks to remove the 'Mankading law'

England pacer James Anderson has asked the International Cricket Council ICC and Marylebone Cricket Club MCC to remove the law regarding Mankading. His remarks came as Afghanistans spinner resorted to Mankading to dismiss a Pakistan batsman...

Car catches fire after colliding with pole in Surat

A car caught fire after colliding with a pole in Gujarats Surat. Passers-by rushed to the spot and evacuated the people sitting inside the car. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV camera. A man was seen narrowly escaping as the car lost...

AB apologizes to Hollywood (Fla.) police

Antonio Brown, after a month that included two brushes with the Hollywood Fla. police, issued an apology to the police department Friday. The free agent wide receiver posted his comments on Instagram.On Jan. 13, Brown live-streamed an encou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020