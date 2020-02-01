Rs 3.6 lakh crore approved for Jal Jeevan Mission: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that Rs 3.6 lakh crore have been approved for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which seeks to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household by 2024. Presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "Rs 12,300 crore have been approved to Swachh Bharat mission for 2020-21."

She further said that the central government was committed to ODF plus in order to sustain ODF (open defecation free) behaviour to ensure that no one is left behind. The Union Minister said steps will also be taken for proper solid waste management.

Referring to Jal Jeevan Mission, she said measures were also being taken to recharge water sources, desalination and water harvesting. (ANI)

