Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland: 'Veer Smriti' memorial for 357 martyrs inaugurated

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 12:29 IST
Nagaland: 'Veer Smriti' memorial for 357 martyrs inaugurated

A combined memorial for the 357 Army and Assam Rifles personnel killed while fighting insurgency in Nagaland was inaugurated on Saturday. The 'Veer Smriti' memorial, built at Mokokchung in the northeastern state by the Assam Rifles, was inaugurated by Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) Maj Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, a senior official told PTI.

"This memorial is the first of its kind in Nagaland, which also has the famous Second World War Cemetery at Kohima. 'Veer Smriti' is spread over 13,500 sq ft and was built by 44 Assam Rifles," the official said.

Nagaland has seen decades of insurgency, leading to the loss of lives for the security forces and Naga insurgents. Since 1955, when insurgency first began in Nagaland, lives of 357 personnel from the Army and Assam Rifles have been lost, he said.

"The Assam Rifles authorities in Nagaland felt it was necessary to have a memorial to commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by our men in uniform and one which also acts as a beacon of motivation for future generations in the state," he said. In the last six decades, many battalions from the Army and almost all battalions of Assam Rifles participated in the counter-insurgency operations, the official said.

The memorial has been designed in a concentric circular form, with outer rectangular flower beds as boundary wall. The central arena, the heart of the memorial, comprises two circular podiums with a 19-feet high main memorial mast having three converging posts signifying the Army, Air Force and Assam Rifles. The names of the 357 martyrs have been carved, each on a single granite stone.

Mokokchung was chosen as the site for the memorial due to its centrality, richness in culture and because a large number of soldiers were martyred in the district in the line of their duty, he said. One of the most decorated officers of the Army, Colonel N J Nair, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra of 16 Maratha Light Infantry, was also martyred in Mokokchung in 1993, the official said.

From Nagaland, the martyrs include Naik Nikhuni Mao, Riflemen Lukhubi Sema, Alalmba Ao, Y Nokte, Dule Luwang, Kumar Rangmai, H Konyak and AS Ringphami, all from Assam Rifles and Rifleman Hungna Konyak from 164 Territorial Army Battalion. The memorial is located in the Assam Rifles Battalion location and is expected to become an important place of visit for locals, ex-servicemen and other visitors to Mokokchung, he said.

The memorial was conceptualised, planned and executed by the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), he said. The nearly 55,000-strong Assam Rifles has been guarding India's 1,640-km long border with Myanmar and also parts of Arunachal Pradesh border opposite China during war under the operational control of the Indian Army, he said.

The Assam Rifles, which was raised in 1835, has also been carrying out counter-insurgency operations in militancy-infested states in the northeastern region..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

After emotion-filled loss, Lakers visit Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers hope to put the emotions of their Kobe Bryant tribute behind them when they travel north for the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers celebrated the former supersta...

Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series

Ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the Test squad after failing to prove his match fitness. Pandya will be under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy NCA until he re...

Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness, the BCCI said.Returning from back surgery, Pandya last month flunked the bowling work...

Coronavirus: RwandAir, Kenya Airways suspend flights to China

RwandAir has announced on Friday, January 31 the temporary suspension of its weekly flights to China due to the growing Coronavirus outbreak. There has also been a sharp fall in demand for travel in China.Reports released by the World Healt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020