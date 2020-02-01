Left Menu
President Kovind inaugurates Surajkund Mela 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the 34th edition of Surajkund Crafts Fair 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 12:45 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the 34th edition of Surajkund Crafts Fair 2020. Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were also present on the occasion.

This year, the Surajkund fair will go on till February 16 and will showcase regional and international crafts and traditions. The entry for visitors to the crafts fair will begin from 1 pm. On Friday, sharing details of the event, Union Tourism Secretary Yogendra Tripathi had said that Himachal Pradesh is the theme State of this year's Mela, showcasing its rich and unique cultural heritage through its various crafts. He added that hundreds of artistes from Himachal Pradesh will perform various folk arts and dances.

He also said that special buses had been arranged to facilitate the visitors. Last year, more than 30 countries from Europe, Africa and Asia participated in the fair. He informed that an MoU was signed between the Surajkund Mela Authority and the British Council this year, pursuant to which the Mela will host artists and craftsmen from England for the first time.

In addition, more than 30 countries will be part of this fair, including Uzbekistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Senegal, Zambia, Comoros, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, South Africa, Austria, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Niger, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Ghana, Seychelles, Ethiopia, Morocco, Palestine, Bhutan, Uganda, Armenia, Maldives, Sudan, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Surajkund International Crafts Mela was organised for the first time in 1987 to showcase the richness and diversity of handicrafts, handlooms and cultural heritage of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

