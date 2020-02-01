100 more airports by 2024, Rs 1.7 lakh cr allocated for transport infrastructure: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Rs 1.7 lakh crore have been allocated for transport infrastructure in Union Budget 2020-21 and added that 100 more airports will be developed by 2024 to support the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. "India's domestic aviation sector has been growing and UDAN scheme has contributed to the growth. 100 more airports will be developed by 2024 to support the UDAN scheme," said Sitharaman while presenting the budget for 2020-21.

The Centre's scheme UDAN was launched with the objective of making air travel affordable for common citizens of the country. She said more Tejas like trains will be developed in India. "Around 1,150 trains will run under the public private partnership (PPP) mode. We will redevelop four railway stations with the help of the private sector. Also, more Tejas type trains will be developed to connect iconic tourist destinations."

Sitharaman said a proposal was under consideration for setting up large solar panel capacity alongside the railway tracks on land owned by railways. The Union Minister said Rs 1.7 lakh crore have been provided for transport infrastructure in the union budget. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.