Ammonia leakage at Haldiram's building in Noida

People were evacuated from Haldiram's building in sector 65 of the city after ammonia gas leak was reported from there, officials said. The leakage was reported around 12 pm, prompting immediate deployment of police force and firefighters, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also informed, the officials said.

"An alert call was received on emergency 112 service of the police. People were immediately evacuated from the building. No person was harmed during the incident, except for one who had some complaint and was taken to a hospital quickly," a police spokesperson said. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of problem the person suffered and how did the gas leak.

