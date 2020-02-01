Left Menu
Development News Edition

Evacuation from contagious area biggest challenge, says AI CMD Amitabh Singh on airlifting Indians from Wuhan

The successful evacuation of the first batch of the Indians from the coronavirus-struck Chinese city of Wuhan took over seven hours, with each passenger having to go through proper medical screening and immigration process, Air India's Director of Operations Captain Amitabh Singh said on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 14:47 IST
Evacuation from contagious area biggest challenge, says AI CMD Amitabh Singh on airlifting Indians from Wuhan
Air India's Director of Operations Captain Amitabh Singh. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj The successful evacuation of the first batch of the Indians from the coronavirus-struck Chinese city of Wuhan took over seven hours, with each passenger having to go through proper medical screening and immigration process, Air India's Director of Operations Captain Amitabh Singh said on Saturday.

The special Air India flight carrying 324 evacuees returned to New Delhi from Wuhan on Saturday morning. The flight included a 20-member team led by Captain Singh. "It took around seven hours in the ground, as we had to check several necessary steps like medical screening and immigration process before our countrymen could board the flight," Singh told ANI.

"The people were directly brought from universities to the consulate and then sent to the airport after our aircraft landed in Wuhan. We were informed that people are not allowed to hang out in and around the area near the airport or anywhere in the city," he added. Narrating the challenges faced during the evacuation, Captain Singh said that the entire crew was going to an area affected by a contagious disease for the first time

"To ensure that the crew and staff were absolutely safe, we had a good team of doctors from RML, who put our fears at rest; they briefed us on how to protect us using the protective clothes and gears," he added. When asked on the air traffic situation in airspace from Delhi to Wuhan, Captain Singh explained that once the flight took-off, the journey was completely smooth.

"The airspace was empty, there were hardly one or two aircraft; the airport in Wuhan was also absolutely empty. We got priority everywhere, the ATCs were very cooperative," he told ANI. This wasn't the first time Captain Amitabh had a tryst with evacuating people in need. He has carried such operations earlier as well.

In August 1990, he was one of the pilots who helped in the evacuation of Indians stuck in Iraq and Kuwait, during the war situation in the Middle East and also in Kashmir when floods ravaged the valley he was the first one who evacuated people from the valley. He will again lead the AI crew for the second batch of the evacuation of Indians from Wuhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death

An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced Hisham al-Ashmawy, a former special forces officer turned Islamist militant, and 36 others to death after they were convicted of terrorism, court officials said. Ashmawy was captured in the eastern Li...

Kyrgyzstan furious over Trump's US travel restrictions

Bishkek, Feb 1 AFP Kyrgyzstan hit out on Saturday at immigration restrictions that will restrict travel to the US from the ex-Soviet country, complaining they were applied selectively had damaged relations. US President Donald Trump on Frid...

No substantial relief visible for telecom sector in Budget: COAI

The crisis-ridden telecom industry on Saturday expressed disappointment at the Budget not spelling out any substantial relief for the ailing sector, which is saddled with Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid statutory dues. From what we have seen s...

Budget proposes wide-ranging facilitation measures in direct tax regime

The Union Budget 2020-21 has proposed a new scheme called Vivad Se Vishwas no dispute but trust which aims at reducing litigations in the direct taxes payments. Taxpayers in whose cases appeals are pending at any level can benefit from this...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020