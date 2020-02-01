Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 dead, over 300 evacuated after ammonia leak in Noida

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 15:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 15:37 IST
1 dead, over 300 evacuated after ammonia leak in Noida

A 42-year-old worker died allegedly after an ammonia gas leak at a Haldiram's building in the city, while more than 300 others were evacuated from there on Saturday, officials said. The leakage was reported around 12 pm, prompting immediate deployment of police force, firefighters and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), they said.

There are two adjoining units of Haldiram's in the building, one was the production unit and the other was its cooling or the maintenance unit, an NDRF official said. "The gas leak had occurred through the valve of one of the four ammonia condensers in the maintenance unit where around 22 people were working and evacuated. One of them was taken to a hospital, where he died later," NDRF Assistant Commandant Anil Kumar Singh told PTI.

The man who died has been identified as ammonia operator Sanjeev Kumar, he said. More than 300 other workers were in the production unit and they were also evacuated immediately and the building marked isolated for the time being, he said.

A team of 47 NDRF personnel was at the spot and the situation was brought under control by 3 pm, as firefighters and Noida Police officials, including senior officers, remained deployed at the site. "An alert call was received on emergency 112 service of the police. People were immediately evacuated from the building," a police spokesperson said.

Firefighters, who responded to the emergency, had diluted the ammonia gas which had got mixed in the air in and around the building, a Fire Department official said. "We sprayed water in the air to neutralise the ammonia. Ammonia solution was also used on the condensers to check the leak. The main gas pipeline has been closed since," the official said.

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia, also used as a refrigerant gas, causes immediate burning of eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract and can result in blindness, lung damage or death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

India fined for slow over-rate in fourth T20 against New Zealand

The Indian team was on Saturday docked 40 percent of its match fee for slow over-rate in the fourth T20 International against New Zealand at the Westpack Stadium here. ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohlis s...

Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death

An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced Hisham al-Ashmawy, a former special forces officer turned Islamist militant, and 36 others to death after they were convicted of terrorism, court officials said. Ashmawy was captured in the eastern Li...

Kyrgyzstan furious over Trump's US travel restrictions

Bishkek, Feb 1 AFP Kyrgyzstan hit out on Saturday at immigration restrictions that will restrict travel to the US from the ex-Soviet country, complaining they were applied selectively had damaged relations. US President Donald Trump on Frid...

No substantial relief visible for telecom sector in Budget: COAI

The crisis-ridden telecom industry on Saturday expressed disappointment at the Budget not spelling out any substantial relief for the ailing sector, which is saddled with Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid statutory dues. From what we have seen s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020