Left Menu
Development News Edition

No coronavirus cases in TN: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:49 IST
No coronavirus cases in TN: Official

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said over 500 people including Chinese nationals who had arrived here from the novel coronavirus-hit Asian nation were under observation but said no positive cases of the deadly virus has been detected so far in the state. The government also issued an advisory, asking people to follow various preventive measures and this included "avoiding travelling to the coronavirus affected China." Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said the state government was working on a "war-footing" in this issue, adding, no need has arisen so far to secure samples of the screened persons as none showed any relevant symptoms.

Speaking to reporters here, she said 579 people including 68 Chinese nationals were under observation. The rest hailed from Tamil Nadu. Those under observation had arrived from China.

"All of them are doing fine, none has any symptoms as of now. But we have kept them under wait and watch surveillance for 28 days," she said. "So far, we have not taken the samples of anyone in Tamil Nadu as the necessity has not risen," Rajesh added.

City-based King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research could start testing samples soon after obtaining clearance from the National Institute of Virology in Pune, she said. While an isolation ward has been set up at the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in the city, one more has been set up at a government hospital in suburban Tambaram, she added.

The official stressed on personal hygiene, highlighting the importance of handwash on multiple occasions everyday and urged that non-vegetarian food be cooked well before consumption. The government was conducting regular stakeholder meetings and has issued directions to increase the stocks of hand sanitizers and sterilisation measures in airports in the state, Rajesh said.

Further, protective equipment including a body suit for medical professionals has also been adequately stocked. The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 259 with total confirmed cases surging to over 11,000..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions Coimbatore, Feb 1 PTI Captains of various sectors of industry on Saturday welcomed the Union budget and provided suggestions to the Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. Preside...

NIRVIK scheme to provide high insurance cover for exporters: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Nirvik Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana scheme to provide enhanced insurance cover and reduce premiums for small exporters. To achieve higher export credit disbursement, a new scheme NIRVIK i...

Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of heinous crime are trying patience of country: Centre to Delhi HC.

Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of heinous crime are trying patience of country Centre to Delhi HC....

Budget's push for clean air: Old thermal power plants to shut

Old coal-fired power plants not meeting emission norms will be closed and their land put to alternative use, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday as she provided Rs 4,400 crore in her Budget for measures to ensure clean air....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020