FM proposes setting up of 'Investment Clearance Cell' for young entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed setting up of a special cell for granting hassle-free clearances to young entrepreneurs starting fresh businesses.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Budget in Parliament on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed setting up of a special cell for granting hassle-free clearances to young entrepreneurs starting fresh businesses. Presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister observed that entrepreneurship has always been the strength of India and the country's youth have been contributing to its growth with their entrepreneurial skills.

"We recognise the knowledge, skills and risk-taking capabilities of our youth. They are no longer job seekers but they are job creators," Sitharaman said.She proposed setting up of an Investment Clearance Cell that will provide "end-to-end facilitation and support" to the entrepreneurs, create more opportunities and remove the road blocks in starting new ventures. Facing flak from various quarters for not creating enough jobs for the country's young workforce that enters the market every year in lakhs, the government has been trying to encourage entrepreneurship and urging the youth to become "job creators" instead of becoming "job seekers".

At the same time, the government is also focusing on skill development to make young men and women employable as a skilled workforce.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

