Union budget offers new services without addnl taxes, says CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday hailed the Union Budget for offering many new services and amenities without proposing additional taxes on the people. "I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a unique budget which does not add any extra tax burden on people, but offers many facilities," he said, addressing a press conference.

The Chief Minister opined that emphasis placed on rural India in the budget will benefit the farmers in a big way. "This budget is a boon for farmers. It's a clear reflection of the Prime Minister's desire to double farmers' income by 2022.

The 'Jal Jivan' scheme extended to 100 water stressed districts will benefit farmers in a big way,"Yediyurappa said. Never in the past had the country seen so much of budgetary allocation for farmers, the elderly and rural population, he said "The scheme to minimise dependence on power grid through solar pumps will benefit 20 lakh farmers, while the Kisan Rail and Kisan Udan schemes will help farmers transport their produce," the Chief Minister opined.

Allowing Foreign Direct Investment in education will benefit the student community, he said, adding that offering online degree courses will help the poor get educated at their homes. The budget, Yediyurappa said, gives impetus to industries to flourish, especially the export hub in every district will help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Investment of Rs 1.7 lakh for transport and basic infrastructure would attract investors, he opined. He said that a long standing demand of the city has been fulfilled with the budgetary allocation for the suburban Railway in Bengaluru.

"The impetus given to the Bengaluru Suburban Railway will help ease traffic congestion in the city. This project will be implemented under the Public Private Partnership, where the state and centre will invest 20 per cent each of the total project cost, while loans will be taken for the rest of the project cost," the Chief Minister said.

He assured speedy implementation of the project. Yediyurappa also hailed the announcement of a taxpayer charter, calling it a major step to stop harassing taxpayers, which would eventually increase the tax revenue..

