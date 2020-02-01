Budget will prove as a milestone for new India: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said the budget 2020-21 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will prove a milestone in the development of a new India.

Speaking on Jal Jivan mission announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, " The way funds have been allocated for Jal Jivan Mission, Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus scheme and 100 water-stressed districts, will make country water rich in coming time."

The union budget 2020-21 was presented today in Parliament eyeing to energies the economy of India through a combination of short-term, medium-term, and long term measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.