Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nothing tangible, only 'pompous announcements' in Union Budget, says Capt Amarinder

Slamming the Union Budget as high on 'pomposity' and low on tangibles, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the economy was clearly not a priority for the BJP-led Central Government, which was too busy pursuing its negative and divisive agenda.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:50 IST
Nothing tangible, only 'pompous announcements' in Union Budget, says Capt Amarinder
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Union Budget as high on 'pomposity' and low on tangibles, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the economy was clearly not a priority for the BJP-led Central Government, which was too busy pursuing its negative and divisive agenda. In an official statement, he said that there was nothing in the budget that could pave the way for economic reforms or raise public consumption that was imperative for reviving the economy.

"The budget was nothing but mere rhetoric," said the Chief Minister, adding that the government failed to address the problems of any section of the society, "be it the farmers, the youth, the industry, business or the middle class and the poor." Talking about the prospects of Agriculture in the Budget, he said, "The budget has dashed the hopes of one and all, with the farmers still waiting for a solution to their debt stress and the challenge of stubble burning."

"The 16-point Action Plan for Agriculture makes no mention of any initiatives or schemes to encourage crop diversification, noted the Chief Minister, adding that with buffer stocks of food grain already putting a strain on the states (including Punjab) and farmers, failure to diversify would further aggravate the problems for the country on the agriculture front," the statement read. He also slammed the provisions made for the promotion of industry and businesses and said, "The budget offers no cheer for the industry, with a meager Rs 27300 Cr allocated for promotion of industry and commerce."

The Chief Minister further said that the NDA government has failed to deliver on any of its previous promises, but it has offered no hope in this budget to the nation, which continues to suffer "the ill consequences of their anti-people policies and lopsided approach." Sitharaman today presented her second Union Budget in the Parliament after the Union Cabinet approved the Budget. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

FDI in education bad idea, will lead to westernisation: RSS-affiliate SJM

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Saturday opposed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans budget announcement that the government will encourage FDI in education, saying it is a bad idea and will lead to westernization of education. ...

There's risk attached but I like smaller squad: Quique Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien said he likes smaller squad despite agreeing that there is risk attached to it. What hurts me, and always had done, is picking teams and having to leave players out. I like to have fewer players. That way, ev...

Sitharaman cuts income tax, abolishes DDT; to spend more on agri, infra to boost growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday slashed income tax for individuals, abolished dividend tax for companies and announced record spending in agriculture and infrastructure sectors to pull the economy out of its worst slowdown i...

UPDATE 2-Malaysia probes allegations that Airbus bribed AirAsia bosses

Malaysias anti-graft agency is investigating allegations by Britains Serious Fraud Office that Airbus paid a bribe of 50 million to win plane orders from Asias largest budget airline group, Malaysia-based AirAsia, it said on Saturday. The S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020