Nothing tangible, only 'pompous announcements' in Union Budget, says Capt Amarinder

Slamming the Union Budget as high on 'pomposity' and low on tangibles, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the economy was clearly not a priority for the BJP-led Central Government, which was too busy pursuing its negative and divisive agenda. In an official statement, he said that there was nothing in the budget that could pave the way for economic reforms or raise public consumption that was imperative for reviving the economy.

"The budget was nothing but mere rhetoric," said the Chief Minister, adding that the government failed to address the problems of any section of the society, "be it the farmers, the youth, the industry, business or the middle class and the poor." Talking about the prospects of Agriculture in the Budget, he said, "The budget has dashed the hopes of one and all, with the farmers still waiting for a solution to their debt stress and the challenge of stubble burning."

"The 16-point Action Plan for Agriculture makes no mention of any initiatives or schemes to encourage crop diversification, noted the Chief Minister, adding that with buffer stocks of food grain already putting a strain on the states (including Punjab) and farmers, failure to diversify would further aggravate the problems for the country on the agriculture front," the statement read. He also slammed the provisions made for the promotion of industry and businesses and said, "The budget offers no cheer for the industry, with a meager Rs 27300 Cr allocated for promotion of industry and commerce."

The Chief Minister further said that the NDA government has failed to deliver on any of its previous promises, but it has offered no hope in this budget to the nation, which continues to suffer "the ill consequences of their anti-people policies and lopsided approach." Sitharaman today presented her second Union Budget in the Parliament after the Union Cabinet approved the Budget. (ANI)

