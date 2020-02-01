Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjabi writer Jaswant Singh dead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:58 IST
Punjabi writer Jaswant Singh dead

Eminent Punjabi writer, novelist and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Jaswant Singh Kanwal died after a brief illness at his native village in Moga district on Saturday, his family said. He was 101.

Kanwal's grandson Sumail Singh Sidhu said the deceased's last rites will be held at Dudhike village cremation ground on Sunday. Kanwal was a prominent novelist, essayist and short-story writer of the Punjabi language.

Born in Dhudike, he left school when he was a teenager and went to Malaya, where he got interested in literature. Kanwal returned to Dhudike after a few years and lived there ever since.

In 2007, he was awarded the Punjabi Sahit Shiromani Award. Kanwal was bestowed Sahitya Akademi Fellowship award for his 1996 book 'Pakhi' (Hand Fan).

In 1998, he also received the Sahitya Akademi award for Taushali Di Hanso. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, conferred Kanwal the degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) for his contribution to Punjabi literature in 2008.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the passing away of Kanwal. In a condolence message, Singh described Kanwal as a versatile writer who penned nearly 80 books and novels vividly portraying the rural life of Punjab.

The chief minister also lauded the immense contribution of Kanwal towards promotion of Punjabi language, art and literature through his literary works. He further said the writer will be remembered ever by one and all especially by his millions of readers for his prolific writings, which lent a voice to the plight of common man grappling with several socio-economic hardships.

A void has been created with the death of Kanwal in the literary circles, which is difficult to be filled, he added. Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, Singh prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul, a statement issued said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the passing away of Kanwal. In a statement here, he said the demise of the veteran writer who has written extensively on the socio-economic problems faced by the common man had left a void in Punjabi literature which will be difficult to fill.

"Mr Kanwal's extensive collection of 80 books will serve as an inspiration for us always," he said. Badal also expressed his condolences with the bereaved family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

FDI in education bad idea, will lead to westernisation: RSS-affiliate SJM

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Saturday opposed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans budget announcement that the government will encourage FDI in education, saying it is a bad idea and will lead to westernization of education. ...

There's risk attached but I like smaller squad: Quique Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien said he likes smaller squad despite agreeing that there is risk attached to it. What hurts me, and always had done, is picking teams and having to leave players out. I like to have fewer players. That way, ev...

Sitharaman cuts income tax, abolishes DDT; to spend more on agri, infra to boost growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday slashed income tax for individuals, abolished dividend tax for companies and announced record spending in agriculture and infrastructure sectors to pull the economy out of its worst slowdown i...

UPDATE 2-Malaysia probes allegations that Airbus bribed AirAsia bosses

Malaysias anti-graft agency is investigating allegations by Britains Serious Fraud Office that Airbus paid a bribe of 50 million to win plane orders from Asias largest budget airline group, Malaysia-based AirAsia, it said on Saturday. The S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020