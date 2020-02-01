Left Menu
UP hostage-taker had studied other cases, planned for a month: Police

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 20:57 IST
The man, who had taken 23 children captive at an Uttar Pradesh village, had apparently planned it over a month and studied similar cases of hostage crisis, police said on Saturday. Subhash Batham, a murder accused, took the children hostage after inviting them for a birthday party at his house in Farrukhabad's Kasaria village on Thursday afternoon.

The children were freed after police barged into the house late on Thursday night and shot Batham dead. "It seems Batham had planned it (the hostage taking) for a month," Inspector General of Police, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal, told reporters, adding that his mobile phone has been seized.

Batham's wife, who was lynched by villagers, was involved and had demanded Rs one crore to free each child, he said Police have analysed Batham's phone and it has been found that "he was planning it for a long time, searching and downloading bomb

making techniques", the officer said. "He had studied in detail a similar case in 2004 in Russia where

children were held hostage, besides some other similar cases," the IG said.

The 40-year-old had earlier served jail for 10 years and was out on bail, Agarwal said. "He was in jail last time four months ago for robbery. It seems that he had planned this (the hostage taking) there, learning the fine details from other inmates. He collected arms and explosives with their help," he said.

Batham's mobile phone is being checked to find out who he was in contact with and the people he had met. Investigations are being carried out to ascertain if any one else was also involved in the incident, the IG said.

The officer said that Batham had threatened on Thursday that he had bombs and had planted them in the his house's basement where he was holding the children hostage. "We tried to pacify him but he fired two shots and threatened to detonate the bombs," Agarwal said, adding that locals kept him engaged as the police carried out the operation to free the children.

Locals saw Batham pouring some inflammable material on the floor. This suggested that he was going to take a "major step", he said. The Bomb Disposal Squad from Moradabad has seized a .315 bore rifle, a country-made gun, 20 live cartridges, 11 empty cartridges,

one rifle round, 135 country-made bombs, cylinder bombs and material used for making bombs, the officer said.

