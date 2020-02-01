3 arrested for spreading false information on coronavirus
3 arrested for spreading false information on coronavirus Thrissur, Feb 1 (PTI): Three people have been arrested in Kerala for spreading false information in the social media on the novel Coronavirus, Health minister K K Shailaja said here on Saturday. They had put out false news about those who had travelled from coronavirus affected countries and are under home surveillance, she told reporters here tonight.
The minister said that the condition of the woman medical college student, who is in the isolation ward at the Thrissur medical college hospital after testing positive, was stable.
