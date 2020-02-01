Allocation of Rs 2,500 cr for tourism will benefit Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed the Union budget 2020-21 and said that the allocation of 2,500 crores for tourism sector will also benefit Goa. "Special highlight of this budget is the allocation of Rs 2,500 crores for tourism. This will benefit the state of Goa. Sagar Mitra scheme which especially encourages the fisheries, we will also take benefit. This is a good budget," Sawant told ANI.

The Chief Minister also hailed the income tax reductions and exemptions. To make India an attractive destination for both international and domestic tourists, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to allocate Rs 2,500 crores in the Budget for FY2020-21 for the tourism sector.

Besides tourism, Sitharaman also proposed to allocate Rs 3,150 crore for the Ministry of Culture. Highlighting improved tourism revenues over the last few years, the Finance Minister said, "India has moved up from rank 65 in 2014 to 34 in 2019 in the Travel and Tourism Competitive Index (World Economic Forum)." (ANI)

