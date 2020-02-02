Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, landed in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 10:06 IST
Air India flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi
A Visual from the Air India special flight with Indians and Maldivians on board. Image Credit: ANI

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, landed in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

The flight had taken off from Wuhan at 3:10 am (IST) on Sunday.

The flight carrying the first batch of Indians had landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday. Of the 324 passengers, three were minors and 211 were students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia evacuates 10 students from China's Wuhan -Saudi state TV

Saudi Arabia has evacuated 10 students from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began, Saudi state television reported on Sunday citing a Saudi diplomat.Chinese authorities approved the special flight that flew the ...

Health News Roundup: Good sleep practices may boost performance in older shift workers

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.To mask or not to mask confusion spreads over coronavirus protectionDo not wear a mask if you are well read a warning plastered across the front of Singapores main newspaper on Friday, as...

Participants hail car rally for blind, say it will help in inclusion of visually impaired in society

Participants on Sunday hailed the car rally which was organised for the visually impaired in Ahmedabad stating that such initiatives will help in inclusion of the blind in society. The rally was organised by Blind Peoples Association on Sun...

Block placed on email details about Trump hold on Ukraine aid: media

US officials have cited presidential privilege in withholding details of 24 emails related to President Donald Trumps hold on military assistance to Ukraine, US media reported on Saturday. The revelation in a court filing around midnight on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020