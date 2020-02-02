Air India flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi
Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, landed in New Delhi on Sunday morning.
The flight had taken off from Wuhan at 3:10 am (IST) on Sunday.
The flight carrying the first batch of Indians had landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday. Of the 324 passengers, three were minors and 211 were students. (ANI)
