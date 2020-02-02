Charred body of woman found in UP's Raebareli

An unidentified body of a woman was found in a charred condition here on Saturday. The body was found some 50-50 meters away from the road in the evening.

"Prima facie it appears to be a body of woman aged 25-30 years-old. It seems that she was murdered somewhere else and brought here and charred," said Swapnil Mamgai, SP, Raebareli. "The body is being identified," he said.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.