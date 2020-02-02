Four members of Mewat gang held in Delhi's Pushpvihar for possessing illegal arms

Four members of the Mewat gang allegedly possessing illegal arms were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday. Amin (33), Warish (20), Mustkeen (25) and Subba (25) were held near Sector 7 of Pushpvihar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.

"We received information about movement of Amin with his associates in Delhi NCR in their tempo to commit a robbery in the area of Pushpvihar. A team was deployed in the area to track their movements," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said. Sensing police presence, the driver of the tempo increased the speed of his vehicle, but it hit the gate of a residential colony in Pushpvihar. Following which Amin and his associates came out of the tempo and started firing upon the police team.

In retaliation, the policemen also fired in which Amin sustained bullet injuries on his legs, he said. The accused were overpowered and disarmed by the police personnel, the DCP said, adding that Amin was immediately taken to Safdarjung Hospital.

About 14 rounds were fired from both sides, police said, adding that more than seven rounds were fired by the arrested persons. Four pistols and nine live cartridges were seized from their possession, they said.

According to police, Amin is found to be involved in more than 15 criminal cases of robberies in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

