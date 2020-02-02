2 held for kidnapping two-year-old boy

Taking cues from popular television crime shows, two men hatched a conspiracy and allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old boy from Ranhola area, police said on Sunday. Rahul Kumar and Kuldeep Singh, both 19 years of age, demanded Rs five lakh as ransom from the boy's father, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged on January 30 by the boy's father, police registered a case and laid a trap to nab the accused persons. "The two men were called at Hastal to collect the ransom money. Police rescued the two-year-old boy and arrested the duo," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said.

During interrogation, the two said they watched such stories on crime tv shows 'Crime Patrol' and 'Savdhan India'. Police seized the mobile phone which was used by the two men to make ransom calls, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

