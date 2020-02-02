3-4 people damage 35 vehicles in Pune's Sahakar Nagar area

Three to four unidentified personsdamaged some 35 vehicles in Sahakar Nagar area of Pune city inthe early hours of Sunday, police said

These persons were armed with iron rods and stickswith which they vandalised motorcycles and autorickshawsparked in the locality, an official said

"We have registered a case of damaging public propertyagainst unknown persons. Efforts are on to nab the accused,"he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.