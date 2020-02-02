Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of Lucknow, four police personnel suspended

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 18:27 IST
Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of Lucknow, four police personnel suspended

A leader of a right wing Hindu outfit was shot dead on Sunday while he was out on a morning walk, barely a couple of kilometres away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of state capital. Saffron-clad Ranjeet Bachchan, 40, who had founded Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, was shot in the head and his cousin Aditya Srivastava injured in the attack by an unidentified assailant who also snatched their mobile phones, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Naveen Arora.

The attacker had covered himself in shawl and was on foot, police said quoting eyewitnesses. Four police personnel including a sub-inspector were suspended for alleged laxity and a case has been registered at Hazratganj police station here in connection with the incident which occurred near the Collectorate building, days after Lucknow came under the police commissioner system with an aim to improve law and order.

According to Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani, Bachchan was also the working president of the outfit's Uttar Pradesh unit. Chakrapani condemned the murder and hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The incident comes nearly four months after the leader of a little known Hindu Samaj Party was murdered in the city. On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari (45), who was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was found murdered at his home in the congested Naka Hindola area of the city.

"Such incidents throw a challenge to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He should weigh his options as to whether election campaigning in other states is more important or improving the law and order of the state," Chakrapani said. Arora said as per initial information, Bachchan and his wife Kalindi Sharma Bachchan were not in a cordial relationship and a case in this regard was registered in Gorakhpur.

"This angle is also being looked into," he said. He said Bachchan was associated with the Samajwadi Party previously and took part in cycle rallies of the party between 2002-09.

Arora said they are examining CCTV footage from the area and checking the background of the people with whom Bachchan had any dispute. "As many as eight teams of the crime branch are working to solve the case," he said.

In the complaint registered with the police, Aditya Srivastava said:"I along with Ranjeet went out for a morning walk. At around 6 am, on the road outside Globe Park, an unknown person who had wrapped a shawl came from a behind, and asked us to hand over our mobile phones. "After this, the unknown person fired at Ranjeet, and also fired at me on my left arm. I ran from the spot in order to save my life."

The police said Bachchan died on the spot while Srivastava received bullet injuries on his left hand. Asked about the incident, Police Commissioner of Lucknow Sujit Pandey told PTI, "The incident took place on the road outside the Globe Park, and it falls on the border of Hazratganj and Kaisarbagh police stations. In all four cops including one sub-inspector have been suspended for laxity."

On January 15, IPS officer Pandey took charge as the first police commissioner of Lucknow after the commissionerate system of policing was implemented in the state. The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to police officers and is aimed at better and effective policing.

A senior police official told PTI requesting anonymity that they are looking into family reasons. "The deceased (Bachchan) had two wives. He was living with his first wife (Kalindi Sharma Bachchan) and had a three-year-old daughter from the second wife. His sister-in-law had filed a rape case against him in 2017," the official said.

Meanwhile, an aide of Bachchan said that he used to go on a morning walk everyday and had no enmity with anyone. Chakrapani said Bachchan had spoken to him last month.

"Almost 15 days ago, I got a call from him saying that he wants to meet me. He had expressed apprehensions saying that 'Swamiji, we are working for Hindutva, but there are dangers'," he said Bachchan was from Gorakhpur, Chakrapani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Acid thrown on rape victim in UP's Hapur

Acid was allegedly thrown on a rape victim in Uttar Pradeshs Hapur district on Sunday, police said. The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused initially pressed them for a compromise and when they refused, he attacked ...

President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate annual 'Udyanotsav' on Feb 4

The famed Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan are set to open to the public with a display of various fauna and flora as President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the annual Udyanotsav on February 4 . President Kovind will inaugurate the a...

MP: Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in Jhansi

A 28-year-old man from Jhansi in Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly divorcing his wife through the banned triple talaq method, a Gwalior police official said on Sunday. His father and brother have also been booked for harassing the wo...

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital.Further details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020