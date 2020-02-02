QAM disassociates from slogans raised in support of Sharjeel at Pride March

Queer Azadi Mumbai (QAM) -- which conducted Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering 2020 -- has disassociated itself from the slogans raised in support of Sharjeel Imam during Saturday's pride march here at the Azad Maidan. "We completely dissociate ourselves from and strongly condemn the abrupt radical slogans in support of Sharjeel and/or any other slogans against the integrity of India at the gathering," said the QAM in a statement on Sunday.

QAM said: "Neither our organisation nor the individuals who have signed the permissions were communicated with or kept informed of the intent and/or content of this sloganeering (in support of Imam)." Imam was booked for sedition for his provocative speech delivered during the students' protest at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The organisation also said that slogans raised at the public march were "irresponsible and potentially detrimental." "We further add that QAM will co-operate with legal processes that may be required by law enforcement systems in this matter," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.