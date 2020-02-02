Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal felt pain when Article 370 was abrogated in J-K: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said when the provisions of Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also termed the Shaheen Bagh protest a "malicious attempt to disturb peace and normal life".

"When Article 370 was abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal," Adityanath said, addressing a rally in south Delhi's Badarpur. Adityanath said in the Delhi elections, on one side there is the leadership of Narendra Modi for development and nationalism, on the other, there is the Congress and Kejriwal who "support divisive forces".

"The BJP is working with zero tolerance towards terrorism. But Kejriwal is busy with sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

