Woman injured during attack on her brother

A 26-year-old woman's finger got severed while she was trying to save her brother from four attackers in Sahar village in suburban Andheri on Sunday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred when Shama Sheikh intervened while her brother Zaid was being attacked by the four men over some old rivalry, an official said.

The main accused, identified as Manish Singh and his brother Bipin Singh, had a spat with Sheikh's husband Rameez on January 26. Sahar police station sub-inspector Nagesh Misal said an FIR was registered in the Sunday's incident.

Police are yet to make any arrest, he said..

