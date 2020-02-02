Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Mendhar

Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 7 pm in Mendhar.

The Indian Army is retaliating. More details are awaited. (ANI)

