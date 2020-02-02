Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Mendhar
Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 7 pm in Mendhar.
The Indian Army is retaliating. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
