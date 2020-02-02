Three held under NDPS Act in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

A chemist and his two accomplices were arrested under the NDPS Act after prohibited medicines worth over Rs 1 core were recovered, police said here on Sunday. According to a police official, there was a spurt in the sale of these medicines after a crackdown on narcotics in the city.

Police have seized about 500 bottles of codeine syrum and around 1.30 lakh tramadol tablets from three godowns. The accused have been identified as chemist Ritesh Sharma and his two aides, Nitin Gaur and Mohammad Khalid, who had reached one of the godowns to unload drugs.

A team of the Drugs Control Department rushed to the spot and began investigation into the matter. According to the official, the seized medicines were brought from Ghaziabad.

The official said the accused had no record of the seized medicines. The investigation revealed that Sharma already had three godowns to stock prohibited medicines and had recently taken another one on rent.

