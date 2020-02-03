Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Threat to our protest real': Shaheen Bagh protesters write to police, EC, MHA

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday wrote to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Election Commission (EC), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stating that the threat to their protest is 'real'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 03:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 03:02 IST
'Threat to our protest real': Shaheen Bagh protesters write to police, EC, MHA
A visual of the protest from Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Sunday wrote to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Election Commission (EC), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stating that the threat to their protest is 'real'. The letter was written by the protesters, including 'Women of Shaheen Bagh', 'Forum of Citizen for Equal Rights', 'Citizen for Justice and Peace' and others.

"The threat to the protest at Shaheen Bagh is real. Threats have been openly made by men in powerful positions leading to at least three violent actions on the ground. Delhi Police are lawfully bound to train its eyes, ears and lathis on those who seek to violently disrupt this peaceful protest. We urge appropriate action to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters," the letter said. "Peaceful protest at Shaheen Bagh are vulnerable from hate attacks, violent attacks and mob. This morning, full police strength has been deployed there. We urge, however, this police strength is geared towards violators of the law, mob and violent attackers and not peaceful protesters," it added.

The letter stated, "If any group wish to protest in favour of the government it is free to do so in any other part of Delhi, why Shaheen Bagh?" "Since December 15, 2019, until today, Shaheen Bagh has held its ground peacefully. Women are simply telling the brute might of the state that they stand against the perpetrated attack on Jamia Millia Islamia. Instead of entering into any sort of dialogue or conversation with the protesters, the political bigwigs and authorities have tried to demonise this protest," it said.

The letter further said, "This brazen tendency has been particularly visible with the election campaign for upcoming Delhi elections. This is also likely to intensify in the coming weeks." Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act due to which Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch contending that the road closure is causing huge inconvenience to people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia bars Iran from attending OIC meeting on Trump peace plan

Saudi Arabia barred Iran from attending a meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC where US President Donald Trumps peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement will be discussed. In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spok...

Harden scores 40 as Rockets defeat Pelicans

James Harden finished an assist shy of a 40-point triple-double and the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-109, back-and-forth win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and ni...

Redskins TE Davis announces retirement

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis retired from the NFL on Sunday after 14 seasons. Davis, who turned 36 on Friday, made the announcement during a video featuring Rob Gronkowski that aired on the Fox Super Bowl LIV pregame show and ...

Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets hold off Canadiens

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals and added an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the host Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots as the Blue Jackets earned at least one point for the eighth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020