Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gang rivalry: Man accused in several criminal cases murdered

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 09:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 09:56 IST
Gang rivalry: Man accused in several criminal cases murdered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 45-year-old man, accused in several cases of robbery and murder, was found killed in a car at Shantinagar area at nearby Bantwal, according to police. It is suspected that he was kidnapped by members of a rival gang who fled from the spot soon after committing the murder.

The deceased has been identified as C M Muhthasim, alias Don Tasleem, a native of Kasaragod in Kerala. He was wanted in many criminal cases.

His body, which bore injury marks on the neck and other parts, was found in the car on Sunday. Tasleem had been released on bail from the Kalaburagi prison on January 31 and was returning to his native place when unidentified assailants kidnapped him.

He was imprisoned after his arrest in a jewellery robbery case registered at a police station here. Police suspect that the rival gang may have waylaid him soon after his release from prison and took him to Bantwal.

The locals, who grew suspicious about the car that had been parked at the spot, informed police and found the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Maldives bans travellers from China over virus fears, minister says

The Maldives has banned travellers arriving from China as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus, the tourism minister of the Indian Ocean islands said on Monday. More than 280,000 Chinese tourists visited the luxury ho...

Bakingo bakes love and romance with its Valentine's Day cakes

Gurugram Haryana India, Feb 3 ANI PRNewswire Steal the heart of a beloved one with the scrumptious lovebite from Bakingo. Over 100 per cent cupid-approved cakes are available at a single click. Bakingo is all set to bind hearts in sweet lov...

Al Pacino wants to play Hamlet

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino says he would like to play Hamlet someday as it is one of those characters he hasnt dealt with yet. The 79-year-old actor said though he always had an inkling towards essaying the Shakespearean character, he migh...

Myanmarese drug dealer detained under NSA in Manipur

A Myanmarese drug dealer has been detained under the National Security Act NSA in Manipurs Thoubal district, police said on Monday. The drug dealer, Kyaw Kyaw Naing, was detained under the NSA after he got bail from a court on January 28. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020