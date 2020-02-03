Raj: Leopard enters Udaipur's City Palace

A leopard has strayed into the City Palace here, police said on Monday. The security guards spotted the feline on late Sunday night and informed the police.

"Teams of forest department and police are at the site to rescue the cat. Entry to the portion where the leopard is present has been restricted," police said. The City Palace in one of the noted tourist attractions in Udaipur.

