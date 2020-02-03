50 IAS officers transferred in Telangana Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI): In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Telangana, as many as 50 IAS officers, including Collectors, have been transferred. Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary to Irrigation and Command Area Development Department, a government order (GO) issued on Sunday.

Special Chief Secretary (political) Adhar Sinha and Special Chief Secretary (housing) Chitra Ramachandran were posed as Special Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department and Special Chief Secretary of Education Department respectively. This is a major reshuffle after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took over the reins for the second time after the Assembly polls in November 2018..

