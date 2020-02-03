Left Menu
Karnataka BJP MP stokes row over freedom movement

  PTI
  Bengaluru
  Updated: 03-02-2020 14:48 IST
  Created: 03-02-2020 14:48 IST
Karnataka BJP MP stokes row over freedom movement

Questioning the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi, former union minister Anant Kumar Hegde has reportedly referred to it as an "adjustment" with the British. "There were two types of freedom fighters, one which believed in Shastra (arms) and another in Shaastra (intellectual motivators).

There was also another category of freedom fighters who used to ask the British how to carry out the freedom struggle," Hegde was heard saying in a video which has gone viral. "We will abide by whatever you say simply adjustment and understanding.... like 20-20 (cricket match)," the Uttara Kannada MP said about the freedom movement.

Hegde alleged that the third category of freedom fighters had pleaded with the British to recognise their freedom struggle and requested that they be imprisoned. "(They (pleaded with the British) It's enough if you properly take care of us, nothing more than that." Freedom fighters who did not sacrifice anything made the country believe that India attained independence through 'Upavas Satyagrah', he said, adding that the British were 'frightened' and gifted the nation freedom.

"Such people become Mahapurush (great people) Those who sacrificed their lives and worked towards big change in the country were dumped in the dark corners of history, but those who fought in adjustment with the British became freedom fighters with certificate..... This is the tragedy of the country," Hegde said..

